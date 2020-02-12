Justin Bieber Enjoys Ice Hockey In New York City's Central Park

Just a few days ahead of his first album, Justin Bieber took some time to enjoy a late-night hockey scrimmage at Central Park. Hitting the ice is one of the 25-year-old Canadian superstar's favourite ways to unwind. He appeared in high spirits as he glided around effortlessly on Sunday night. Read on to know further details.

Justin Bieber playing hockey in NYC’s Central Park

Despite an early flight to London on Monday, February 10, the singer makes out some plans for himself after performing his two latest tracks Yummy and Intentions on Saturday Night Live. While enjoying his own time, Bieber could be seen without a helmet. With flaunting his platinum blonde hair in a white jersey, bright orange pants and a matching hoodie underneath, the singer looked cool and handsome.

Justin Bieber is yet to shave his moustache, which he knows fans have been asking him to part with for months. This isn't the first time the pop superstar has shown the world his hockey skills. He once practised with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was even offered a contract with Bakersfield of the ECHL in 2012.

Justin announces upcoming album Changes

On February 10, 2020, the Baby singer took to his official Instagram handle to break the news of his upcoming album titled as Changes. He posted two photos on his account. His other picture featured Seth holding a sign that read ‘Justin Shave Your Mustache ’ and Justin Bieber held a sign that simply read, “NO”.

On the work front, Justin Bieber is all set to give the world and his fans an animated film, titled Cupid. The lead character of Cupid will be voiced by the pop singer itself Justin Bieber. The film is directed by Pete Candeland and written by Carlos Kotkin. The film will tell the story of Cupid, the mythical winged God of Love.

