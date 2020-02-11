Justin Bieber's Songs That Have Motivated & Inspired The Audience

Justin Bieber recently announced his upcoming album Changes that will release on Valentine's Day 2020. Justin has produced and recorded countless songs over the years. His greatest hits include What Do You Mean?, Sorry, Baby and many more.

He also recently released three new songs from his upcoming album on YouTube that is Intentions featuring Quavo, Yummy and Get Me featuring Kehlani. Justin has also inspired and motivated his fans with his songs. Let us take a look at some of his motivational songs.

Justin Bieber's motivational songs

Life Is Worth Living

This song is from one of his most successful albums, Purpose. The lyrics focus on how life is worth living, no matter what the circumstance you are going through. The song is loved by the audience and fans really appreciated Justin's efforts. Take a look at the song.

Never Say Never

One of the most famous songs of Justin Beiber that features Jaden Smith. The song has over 924 million views and over 5 million likes on YouTube. This song was originally composed to be the main theme song of the film The Karate Kid.

Later, the song was also used in the movie Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. The movie The Karate Kid features Jaden and Jackie Chan in the lead roles. Never Say Never was the first song where Jaden Smith rapped. Listen to the motivational song.

Down to Earth

During an interview, Justin Bieber said he wrote Down to Earth's lyrics when his parents split. He added that the song is not about the parents but it is about the kids who need to understand that their parents split is not because of them. The song is quite inspiring. As per reports, during his performance of the song in Cincinnati, Ohio, Justin broke down into tears.

Love Yourself

The song Love Yourself has received over 1 billion views and 6 million likes on YouTube. Justin also won a Grammy Award for the song. He mentioned that the song was for Ed Sheeran's album Divide but decided to release it as a single. The lyrics of the song are about the situation that occurs after a breakup in a relationship.

