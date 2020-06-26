Justin Bieber Sues Two Social Media Users Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault For Defamation

Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual assault on social media, according to TMZ. The popstar has taken a legal route against the two women and sued them for defamation. Justin Bieber also made a few more claims in the lawsuit that he made against the two social media users, according to the same entertainment news portal.

Justin Bieber sued 2 social media users for defamation

Also Read | Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spotted Swimming In A Creek In Utah; See Pictures

In the lawsuit, Justin Bieber has reportedly claimed that the women in question are fraudulent and scheme to seek attention and fame. He further said that they have made false complaints against him by maliciously posting despicable matter online. The popstar even labelled them as "defamatory". According to TMZ, Justin Bieber claimed that the two women are clearly trying to capitalize on the current climate of the industry.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Presents 'facts' Refuting Allegations Of Sexual Assault; Mulls Legal Action

It was in June when two women alleged that pop star Justin Bieber had sexually assaulted them between 2014 and 2015. A woman by the name of Danielle posted about her experience on Twitter, according to a report posted by the entertainment news portal. In the post, she made it clear that the assault happened at the Four Seasons hotel in March 2014. She even claimed that Justin Bieber had asked her to keep the matter covered and not speak of anything or else he would take severe legal action against her. She then reportedly went on to describe how things got ugly between her and Justin Bieber.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Women; Both Accounts Surface Online

Another woman by the name of Kadi had accused Justin as well during the same time. Kadi made the accusation on the same day as Danielle and stated that Mikey, Justin's bodyguard, invited her to Justin's hotel room after a New York Meet and Greet session in May 2015. At that time, the singer assaulted her, as mentioned in her tweets, according to the entertainment news portal.

Justin Bieber has addressed these accusations and claimed that he has documentary evidence to prove that their claims are false. He also called the claims outrageous and fabricated lies. According to the entertainment news portal, Justin Bieber is suing both women for $10 million each.

Also Read | Throwback To Urvashi Rautela’s ‘dream Come True’ Birthday With Justin Bieber & Hailey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.