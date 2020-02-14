Times When Justin Bieber Sported Funny & Chucklesome Looks That Fans Absolutely Loved

Justin Bieber is all set for the release of his latest album titled Changes, which is just an hour away from the reach of fans. His album will feature songs that will talk about changes. Since his debut album, the artist has changed tremendously.

Over the years, the singer has tried a lot to change his Chocolate Boy look and has sported various looks which can be described as quirky, and funny. Read on to know more about the times when Bieber sported a funny or an ‘ajeeb’ look and fans still loved it:

Times when Justin Bieber sported 'ajeeb or funny' look and fans still loved it

On June 29, 2018, Bieber sported a look that is very similar to the 70’s hippie look. He was spotted with another artist, Post Malone. Bieber was seen sporting a headband, and a blue beach shirt. He also had his iconic moustache. Here is a photo of the same.

In July 2019, Justin Bieber was seen in a rapper look. There was a time in his career when he tried to embrace his rapper side. He was seen sporting loose clothing, that included loose pants, and half sleeve shirts. It hardly matched the style of songs he has given the world over the years. Yet fans loved this artist unconditionally. A photo of the same look was posted on Bieber’s Instagram, and it went on to garner over 23 lakh likes by the fans.

In 2020, the artist has decided to embrace himself, and be “unapologetically” himself. He was seen walking the streets of LA, wearing a check fashioned pants, and a brown jacket. He was seen with messy hair and a stubble beard. It surely was funny to see him in this look, but the artist has stated earlier that the more people dislike it the more he thinks it’s funny. Although, when he posted a photo of the same look, it went on to garner over 19 lakh likes.

