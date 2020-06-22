Last Updated:

Justin Bieber Presents 'facts' Refuting Allegations Of Sexual Assault; Mulls Legal Action

In a series of tweets, Justin Bieber has substantiated his claim that the alleged sexual assault never took place and stated that he plans to take legal action.

Justin Bieber, in a series of tweets, has denied the claims of sexual assault by a woman named Danielle and substantiated his claim with proof of his whereabouts on the night in question. Allegations of unwanted sexual assault have been made against Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber by two women who've narrated their accounts of their encounters with him on Twitter on Saturday, June 20. Bieber has responded to these allegations on social media saying there is 'no truth' in these 'factually impossible' claims and detailing his defense.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber, married to model Hailey Baldwin wrote on his own Twitter account on Sunday night. He added, "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly... I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

The woman named Danielle, who tweeted from an anonymous account, claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014 after a concert. The said account has been removed from Twitter shortly after Bieber took charge of the situation by publicly defending himself on Twitter.

Justin said, "In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location... As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

He said he did not stay at the Four Seasons, the location of the alleged incident, but spent the night of March 9, 2014, at an Airbnb and March 10, 2014, at another hotel. Bieber posted links to news articles, as well as social media photos and screenshots of emails and lodging receipts, from the time period in question.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," Bieber wrote.

