Justin Bieber Once Spat On His Fans? Read How The Singer Debunked This Controversy

Justin Bieber is among those Hollywood celebrities who always find themselves in the midst of controversy now and then. The Baby singer has been a part of many controversies in the past which made his fans and media go berserk. As per reports, one of the controversies was when Justin Bieber spat on his fans from the balcony.

However, later, the singer's representatives cleared the controversy and proved that the instance was 'misinterpreted' by fans. Although Justin Bieber is often caught in the middle of such controversies, not all claims are always true. The singer has often set the record straight for such futile rumours and the same happened with this controversy.

Justin Bieber debunks rumour over spitting incident

This event had reportedly happened back in the year 2013 when Justin Bieber was enjoying his success during his teenage. Justin Bieber has always garnered a lot of attention and a huge fan base all around the globe. Along with that, he also had a huge fan group of females who would always be around him. Reportedly, one time the 'Yummy' singer did something unexpected when a number of female fans arrived below his hotel in the city Toronto, Canada. As per claims, Justin Bieber was seen spitting on them from his balcony.

There were videos and pictures of the incident that became viral on the internet. The videos show that fans, especially girls running towards Justin Bieber’s balcony and he looked down from the balcony of his hotel room and was seen spitting below. However, Justin Bieber and pop singer’s representatives soon came forward and clarified his stand. Also, according to the public (fans) statement, Justin Bieber did not spit on them, as there was no one below the balcony, which means they were not at the space where he spat

Justin Bieber’s representative had said to the media that Justin Bieber did not spit on anyone. No fans were below the balcony. They also added to their statement and said that previously in the day, in fact, Justin Bieber had brought his fans hot chocolate and also played some new music for them. They ended their statement saying, Justin loves his fans, and would not do such a thing.

