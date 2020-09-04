Justin Bieber's Manager: Who Is Scooter Braun? Read Details About The Music Mogul

Justin Bieber has recently appeared in DJ Khaled’s new music video Popstar. Fans were surprised to see that in addition to Justin, the music video also featured Justin’s manager Scooter Braun for a few seconds. While Scooter Braun is no stranger to fame, he especially made headlines in 2019 when Taylor Swift took to her social media and accused him of being a bully.

When the controversy became started amassing a lot of attention, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and openly support his manager and long time pal Scooter Braun. The singer had posted a picture with Taylor claiming in the captions that both he and Scooter admired her work. Read on to find out more details about Justin Bieber’s manager.

Who is Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun?

According to a report on Fortune Magazine, in 2013, Braun was included in the annual Times 100 list of the most influential people in the world. Braun is not just Justin’s manager. He is also the chairman of Ithaca Ventures, an investment management firm and co-founder of TQ Ventures another investment firm which focuses on startups.

Scooter Braun’s grandparents had barely escaped the Holocaust

Braun had grown up in New York City in a Conservative Jewish household. His mothers Ervin’s parents "had barely escaped" the Holocaust. They had lived in Hungary until 1956, but managed to escape to the United States. Scooter’s mother Ervin grew up in Queens, is a dentist by profession. His father is an orthodontist.

Scooter Braun had organized the largest protest in Washington D.C

The report states that the 39-year-old entrepreneur had co-organised March for Our Lives in 2018, which was a student-led protest for stricter gun laws. The march reportedly was measured as the largest single-day protest to have ever been organised in the history of Washington, D.C. Scooter Braun is involved in a lot of philanthropic work.

Alongside his highly successful company’s he also runs the Braun Family Foundation. A report on Billboard states that between his clients and his companies, Scooter Braun has granted more wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation than any other organisation in foundation’s history.

Scooter Braun welcomed a baby daughter in 2018

Scooter Braun has been married to the Canadian health activist and philanthropist, Yael Cohen for six years now. The couple married in 2014 and have three children together, two sons and a daughter. In December 2018 they had their first daughter, Hart Violet.

Scooter Braun Instagram Updates

Scooter Braun has 3.5 million followers on his Instagram Handle. The celebrity entrepreneur posts many pictures with his celebrity friends especially Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato. Here are some of the best pictures from Braun's Instagram.

