Scooter Braun Net Worth 2020: Here Is How Much Justin Bieber's Manager Is Worth

Justin Bieber has recently appeared in DJ Khaled’s new music video Popstar. However, Bieber's fans were surprised to see that alongside Justin, his famous manager Scooter Braun also appeared in the video for a few seconds. Scooter Braun is no stranger to fame as aside from being Justin Bieber’s manager, he is also a highly successful and rich American entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. Read on to find out, “What is Scooter Braun's net worth 2020?”

How rich is Scooter Braun?

Here's Scooter Braun's Net worth 2020

According to a report on Celebrity net worth, the 39-year-old American entrepreneur, Scooter Braun has amassed a huge fortune managing many celebrities. His longest managing job has been with Justin Bieber but he has also worked with celebrities like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Asher Roth, Cody Simpson, Martin Garrix, Carly Rae Jepsen, Psy, The Wanted, Tori Kelly, and many more. Scooter Braun is worth at least $400 million as of September 2020.

Justin Bieber’s manager and investor started his career as a party planner and worked for celebs like Britney Spears, Eminem, and Ludacris. He is one of the most well-known personalities in the American music industry. In fact, in 2013, Braun was included in the annual Times 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

How did Scooter Braun meet Justin Bieber?

Not only is Scooter Braun Justin’s manager, but also the chairman of Ithaca Ventures, an investment management firm and co-founder of TQ Ventures - another investment firm which focuses on startups. Scooter had discovered Justin in 2006, the Canadian singer was only 12 years old. Braun found Justin’s YouTube video where he had performed a cover of Ne-Yo song.

Following this, Scooter contacted Justin’s mother Pattie and requested her to fly Justin down to the United States. He had reportedly introduced Justin to singers’ Usher and Justin Timberlake. It’s no wonder that with such a great support system Justin Bieber went on to become an international pop star. It is clear that the celebrity manager has made most of his wealth by managing various A-list artists and several of his other successful ventures.

Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun is an activist as well

Justin Bieber’s manager had co-organised March for Our Lives, which was a student-led protest for stricter gun laws. The march reportedly was measured as the largest single-day protest to have ever been organised in the history of Washington. A report on Billboard also states that between his clients and his companies, Scooter Braun has granted more wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation than any other organisation in foundation’s history.

