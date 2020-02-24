Justin Bieber Plays These Musical Instruments; Check Out The Full List

Justin Bieber always impresses the audience all around the world with his musical prowess. With his new album Changes, Bieber has once again evolved and so has his music. The last decade was a game-changing one for the pop singer as he discovered his talent and also rose to the ranks of the elites. The artist also has a knack for playing various musical instruments like the Guitar, drums, piano, and trumpet. Read on to know more:

The artist plays various musical instruments since he was a child. Justin Bieber's skills were exceptional when it came to playing musical instruments. The Canadian singer has also played various instruments like guitar and drums at his concerts and tours. You can check it out below.

In the above video, Justin Bieber showed fans his musical abilities in Believe Tour stop in Santiago. Now, with Changes, Justin blends his iconic R&B style, speaks about his love for Hailey, and is full of surprises. It was released on February 14, Valentines Day. The album also featured artists like Post Malone, Quavo, and Travis Scott.

Also read: Justin Bieber And Ellen DeGeneres' Most Memorable Moments Together

In the above video, Justin Bieber sang Believe. In the performance, you can see that the artist is playing the piano and has stunning vocals. He has revolutionised pop music with his distinctive style. The artist became instantly popular after his debut song. Justin can also play the Trumpet. Check it out below.

Also read: Cara Delevingne Slams Justin Bieber For Ranking Her As 'least Favourite'; Read here

It is amazing to see how the artist has come a long way. Justin is now married to Hailey Bieber. In his recent YouTube Original's Justin Bieber's Seasons, he even talked about his Lyme disease, marriage, and drug use. The artist said that he is thankful to Hailey Beiber, his family, his fans; and how his relationship grew stronger with god.

Also read: Justin Bieber's Street Performances Before And After He Gained Fame; Watch

Image Credits: Justin Bieber Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.