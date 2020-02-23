Justin Bieber's Street Performances Before And After He Gained Fame; Watch

Justin Bieber is one of the renowned artists in Hollywood. He is known for his amazing voice and songs and his recently released album Changes is loved by his fans. The album is about his relationship with his wife Hailey Rhode.

In his recent interview, the singer talked about his struggles in life and how he achieved success at a young age. He mentioned that he used to sing on the streets and that is where he gained his fan following from. Let us take a look at some of Justin Bieber's street performances.

Justin Biber's street performances

This video went viral on YouTube and gained over 10 million views. He is performing on the streets of Canada. He sang three songs - Refine Me, I'll Be, of which the last song was written by him.

Justin Bieber didn't have a youthpop group for reinvention, didn't need Xfactor for a record deal, disney for fame,he didn't have a rich famous family to back him up nor was he even trying to be famous.He was singing on streets, ALL HE HAD WAS A VOICE & yall say he's undeserving? pic.twitter.com/7d7iAYrkZD — tara (@StayBiebsTweet) June 24, 2019

In the year 2012, he again performed the song I'll Be on the steps of Avon Theatre. Fans were mesmerised by his voice and clicked pictures with him after the performance.

He did not stop performing on the streets even after he gained fame. He sang the song One Time from his first album My World 2.0. Justin Bieber was 15 years old when he released his first album.

