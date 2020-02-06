Samantha Akkineni Starrer 'Oh Baby' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Now

Oh Baby featuring Samantha Akkineni is a film that went on to become a massive hit, and, the songs of the movie too went to become every fan's favourite. The film revolves around the story of a 70-year-old stuck in the soul of a young adult girl. While the movie performed great at the box office, the songs too grabbed the attention of the audience. Here's the list of the best songs from Oh! Baby:

List of Oh Baby songs to listen

Oh! Baby

The song is sung by Anurag Kulkarni and directed by Mickey J. Meyer. The lyrics are penned by Lakshmi Bhupala. The video of the song features Samantha exploring how it is to be like her younger self.

Naalo Maimarapu

The song wooed the audience with its mind-blowing lyrics by Bhaskar and song composed by Mickey J Meyer. The music recorded by Mohana Bhogaraju mesmerises music lovers with her amazing vocals. The video features Samatha's character experiencing love with Naga Shaurya.

Thats How Day is well spend!!!@MohanaBhogaraju 🙏@Samanthaprabhu2(👸🏻👸🏻)@IamNagashaurya (🥰♥️)

Here’s a song for you… Naalo Maimarapu by Mohana Bhogarajuhttps://t.co/D2L1607x2H — Nidhi (@Nidhi06062001) July 15, 2019

ALSO READ | 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away

Anaganaganaga

Composed by Mickey J Meyer and crooned by Sreerama Chandra, Anaganaganaga is one of the most loved songs from the album. The duration of the song is 03:07 minutes. It is a soulful song produced under the banners - M/S.Suresh Productions Pvt.Ltd, Guru Films, People Media Factory, and Kross Pictures.

ALSO READ | 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away

Aakasham Lona

Released in the year 2019, Aakasham Lona is directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and crooned by Nutana Mohan. The lyrics are penned by Lakshmi Bhupala. The song showcases Samantha Akkineni managing her life as a single mother.

ALSO READ | 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Now

Maha Adhbhutham

Maha Adhbhutham is produced under banners - M/S.Suresh Productions Pvt.Ltd, Guru Films, People Media Factory, Kross Pictures. The song features Samantha Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, and others. Recorded by Nutana Mohan, Maha Adhbhutham showcases the love of a mother.

ALSO READ | Top Hansika Motwani Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.