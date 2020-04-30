Justin Bieber Shares An Adorable Childhood Picture, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Singer Justin Bieber shared a picture of his childhood on his social media account as a part of a challenge. Justin Bieber took part in a challenge that offers help to the youngsters for COVID-19 relief. Justin Bieber's fans were delighted when he shared the adorable unseen picture from his childhood. Check out the adorable picture from Justin Bieber’s Instagram.

Justin Bieber’s Instagram

Justin Bieber can be seen wearing a blue and white stripes shirt in the picture. His signature blonde hair is slightly grown in the back. Justin Bieber is seen staring at the lens with an adorable expression, in the picture. Fans of the singer have showered the post with like and positive comments.

Justin Bieber’s fans have stated that he looked cute in the picture. Many of his fans have shared heart emojis on the picture. The picture, which was posted on Justin Bieber’s Instagram nearly 12 hours ago already has over one million one hundred likes. Check out how Justin Bieber’s fans reacted to the photo.

Justin Bieber has been following strict rules of lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak. the singer recently posted a picture with his wife in which the couple is seen wearing a face mask. Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin too has been very vocal about her time in quarantine. A few weeks back, she revealed on her social media that she butchered her dog’s haircut.

Hailey Bieber revealed that she was trying to take care of Oscar when the incident took place. On her Instagram story, she mentioned that she chopped off her dog’s hair and it did not go as planned. Hailey Bieber’s pet had caught a tick and as he has a lot of hair it was getting impossible to check. She said that she tried to trim his hair, however, she messed up the haircut.

