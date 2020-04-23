Justin Bieber's Memorable Music Videos Where You Can See 'Sorry' Singer Dancing; Watch

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter and actor. Bieber is also credited for being the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The star became an international name right from his first song release titled Baby. Here is a list of songs where Justin has shown off his swift dancing skills through his songs.

Baby

Justin Bieber's debut song Baby featuring Ludacris is all about teenage first love. The debutant singer and Ludacris do a perfect freestyle choreography. The young Justin can be seen trying to woo a girl in the video for whom he performs in a dance battle.

Confident

Confident is considered as one of Justin Bieber's successful songs of all times. It features Chance The Rapper's vocals as well. The song released in the year 2014 and instantly became a hit.

Beauty and A Beat

Beauty and a beat is a party song by Justin Bieber featuring rapper Nicki Minaj. The video showcases a footage kind of videography where Justin is seen partying with his friends. He dances with his friend gang in the pool itself. Take a look.

Love Me

Love me is a Justin Bieber song which released in 2009 as the first promotional song from his first studio album called My World. One can see a teenaged Justin perform a freestyle choreography in the song.

What Do You Mean? at Radio 1 Teen Awards

Justin Bieber performed at the Radio 1's Teen Awards in the year 2015. He sang his hit song What Do You Mean? while performing a synchronized dancing with his dance group.

Image courtesy: Youtube

Promo image credit: Justin Bieber YouTube

