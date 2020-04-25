Justin Bieber Reveals He Is Binge-watching 'Tiger King' With Wife Hailey Amid Lockdown

Hollywood's pop icon Justin Bieber is also binge-watching Netflix’s true-crime series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness along with his wife and model Hailey Bieber amid the lockdown. The Baby singer who is currently practicing social distancing with his wife opened up about his quarantine schedule during a recent interview with a local media outlet. As per reports, the singer revealed that the couple is having a great time watching Tiger King and sounded very excited about the show.

The Sorry crooner while elucidating further about the show Tiger King, reportedly said the docu-series is just crazy. While describing their quarantine schedule further, the 26-year-old singer also mentioned that he and his wife are also spending time cooking some delectable food together. The happening couple cooked scrumptious penne pasta and it tasted well. According to reports, opening up about focusing on his mental health during the ongoing shut down, the singer said he has been praying and meditating which has helped him a lot. Apart from this, he follows a fitness routine, he writes music, listens to music. Justin also reportedly said that music is very powerful and it can help one when he is feeling low.

Ever since the series Tiger King was dropped in March this year, people have been raving about it. Due to the widespread stay-at-home orders, people across the world are spending a lot of time watching their favorite shows on streaming platforms. Earlier this week, it was reported that streaming platform Netflix recently got a lot of traffic, after the release of the true-crime series Tiger King. As per reports, in its quarterly earnings report, Netflix stated that 64 million member accounts opted to watch the documentary Tiger King in the first four weeks of its release, making it one of the most-watched Netflix shows ever.

Amid the lockdown, the singer is trying to showcase his spiritual side on social media. Some time back, the crooner who is an ardent follower of Christianity, displayed his spiritual side while sharing several sayings of God. The singer shared several posts on his Instagram page where he uploaded his belief to show how God can be forgiving and extraordinarily loving.

