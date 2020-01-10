Avril Lavigne Supports Justin Bieber After He Opens Up About His Lyme Disease

Avril Lavigne is a singer-songwriter and actress. She is known for her famous albums like Let Go, Head Above Water, All You Will Never Know, My World and many more.

The Canadian-French singer Avril recently tweeted about Justin Bieber's Lyme disease. She also talked about how her loved ones were affected by the same. Tell Me It's Over singer also mentioned that she wanted to spread awareness about the disease and support people who are suffering from it.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Wishes Pop Sensation Justin Bieber 'fastest Possible Recovery'

Moreover, the 35-year-old singer said that she had been quietly suffering from Lyme disease. During her previous tour, she explained that she started feeling weak and when she consulted the doctor about it they said that it was because of dehydration and exhaustion.

A week later, Avril Lavigne visited Lyme specialist who told her that she has been suffering from the disease. For the uninitiated, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection which spreads from a tick bite that causes symptoms ranging from moderate fatigue and muscle pain.

Avril Lavigne supports Justin Bieber

After Avril Lavigne's post on Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber thanked Avril Lavigne on Twitter. Justin Bieber also talked about his disease in an interview. The singer said that it has been a rough couple of years but getting the right treatment will help him treat the disease that he will be back stronger.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber, Hailey Head To Church Hours After JB's Lyme Disease Revelation

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Drops 'Rare' Album, Documents Her Life Post Justin Bieber

Thank you @HaileyBieber for your kind words. So sorry to hear about @justinbieber having to go through this awful disease. The fact that it’s hard to diagnose and is so debilitating was something I suffered through also https://t.co/nbCRTFWv53 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 9, 2020

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Shares His Journey Of Battling The Lyme Disease

and sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing 💕 — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

Image Courtesy: Avril Lavigne Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.