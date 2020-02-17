Justin Bieber's Best Albums Over The Years That Were Major Hits

Justin Bieber recently released his album Changes after four years of break from music. The album was one of the most awaited albums of 2020. Justin Bieber said that the album is about his relationship with his wife Hailey Rhode Bieber. He talked about how she changed his life and some more information about their love story. Justin Bieber has also released many albums apart from his recent one. Let us take a look at some of his best albums.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Breaks Down While Talking About Billie Eilish During Interview

Justin Bieber's albums

My World 2.0

This was the second album that he released at the age of 15. The album consists of many songs among which the most popular song is Baby. The music video of the song has gained views in billions on YouTube.

what is your fave song from justin bieber's my world 2.0 ? pic.twitter.com/k1GzYiDQRB — steve (@secutebeliebz) November 22, 2019

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber, Travis Scott's New Song 'Second Emotion' A Perfect Valentine's Day Treat

Purpose

Justin's Purpose album released on November 13, 2015. Justin won three awards for his album which are Favorite Album Pop at American Music Award, International Album of the Year at the Danish Music Award and Pop Album of the Year at Juno Award. Justin Bieber's songs from the album include Love Yourself, What Do You Mean?, Sorry, Company and many more.

ALSO READ | Are Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Expecting A Child? Fans Seem Pretty Convinced; Here's Why

Believe

For his album Believe, he won only one award which is Favorite Album of Pop at American Music Awards. Justin Bieber's songs from the album include Boyfriend, As Long As You Love Me, All Around The World, One Love and many more.

Today in 2013, @justinbieber's 'Believe: Acoustic' debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 211,000 sold. His 4th biggest first week sales on US.



— Justin became the youngest artist in history with five #1 albums (age 18). pic.twitter.com/p0Zn8UhMgb — Justin Bieber Charts (@justinchartdata) February 16, 2020

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Released; Here's How Fans Reacted To The Singer's New Album

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.