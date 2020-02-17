The Debate
The Debate
Justin Bieber's Best Albums Over The Years That Were Major Hits

Music

Justin Bieber's best albums that were loved by the audience and gained immense popularity. Read more to know about Justin Bieber's best albums over the years.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber recently released his album Changes after four years of break from music. The album was one of the most awaited albums of 2020. Justin Bieber said that the album is about his relationship with his wife Hailey Rhode Bieber. He talked about how she changed his life and some more information about their love story. Justin Bieber has also released many albums apart from his recent one. Let us take a look at some of his best albums.

Justin Bieber Breaks Down While Talking About Billie Eilish During Interview

Justin Bieber's albums

My World 2.0

This was the second album that he released at the age of 15. The album consists of many songs among which the most popular song is Baby. The music video of the song has gained views in billions on YouTube.

Justin Bieber, Travis Scott's New Song 'Second Emotion' A Perfect Valentine's Day Treat

Purpose 

Justin's Purpose album released on November 13, 2015. Justin won three awards for his album which are Favorite Album Pop at American Music Award, International Album of the Year at the Danish Music Award and Pop Album of the Year at Juno Award. Justin Bieber's songs from the album include Love Yourself, What Do You Mean?, Sorry, Company and many more.

Are Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Expecting A Child? Fans Seem Pretty Convinced; Here's Why

Believe

For his album Believe, he won only one award which is Favorite Album of Pop at American Music Awards. Justin Bieber's songs from the album include Boyfriend, As Long As You Love Me, All Around The World, One Love and many more.

Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Released; Here's How Fans Reacted To The Singer's New Album

 

 

Published:
