Justin Bieber's Best IGTV Videos To Date That You Must Check Out

Justin Bieber has been swaying people with his music. Over the years, he has become one of the most influential celebrities of all time. Besides his singing abilities, Justin Bieber is quite popular on social media. He shares his photos and videos with friends and wife on Instagram. We have compiled some of his best IGTV videos that you must check out.

1. Journey into my faith

Justin Bieber shared his journey in an IGTV video called Journey into My Faith. He also thanked Rory Kramer for capturing him beautifully. The latter replied in comments by saying that is his most favourite video to date. Justin Bieber’s IGTV video garnered a positive response from his fans and followers, who proudly called him inspiration in the comments section of the post.

2. The importance of spreading kindness

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Justin Beiber took to Instagram and shared an IGTV video. It features people spreading kindness by helping each other out. He tries to encourage his fans and followers during this difficult time. The popular video showcases people saving a drowning man, helping an old woman cross the busy road, among other things. Justin Bieber’s fans appreciated him for sharing the post. Take a look at the video, which he posted twice.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela & Awez Darbar Groove To Justin Bieber's Track During Self-isolation

Also read: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande's 'Stuck With U' Is 'current Mood' Exclaim Netizens

3. A soothing video

Justin Bieber shared a soothing and calm video featuring bountiful nature. It talks about god’s creation and how one should trust him. People called the IGTV video relaxing and many of them considered it to be the best that they have ever seen. Have a look at this heart-touching video.

Also read: Ariana Grande Refuses Carole Baskin From Featuring In Her Music Video With Justin Bieber

Also read: This Day That Year: Ranbir Responded To Kangana' Remark & Other Stories That Made The News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.