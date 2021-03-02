Justin Bieber's Birthday: Wife Hailey Shares Sweet B'day Post, Calls Him 'favorite Human'

Hollywood model Hailey Baldwin Bieber recently took to her Instagram to share a few photos with her husband and singer Justin Bieber, on the occasion of his birthday. Justin Bieber recently turned 27 years old on March 1. His wife Hailey shared the post with the caption, "Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side". Take a look at Hailey's post for Justin Bieber's birthday below.

In addition to the birthday post, Hailey Baldwin Bieber shared on her Instagram handle a couple of stories as well. She shared a couple of photos of herself with her husband. She titled one of the photos as "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE". Baldwin also shared an additional video of Justin where he can be seen feeding an adorable little baby. She shared the video with a few heart and crying emojis showing her husband some more love. Take a look at all the stories shared by Hailey below.

Reactions for Justin Bieber's birthday

Hailey Baldwin Bieber's post for her husband's birthday prompted quite a few responses from notable names in Hollywood. The model has kept the comments on her posts limited allowing only the people she follows to comment on her posts. Justin Bieber commented on the post with a crying emoji saying "I love you baby".

Many celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and others responded to the post wishing the singer and admiring the love between the couple. Hailey's uncle William Baldwin, affectionately known as Billy Baldwin, also commented on the post wishing the 27-year-old singer. Other friends of the couple and Instagram influencers also commented on the post. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is all set to come out with his new album called Justice. The album is slated to release on March 19 as announced by the singer via his Instagram account. The singer also released 3 singles from his album prior to its release. The singles were Holy ft. Chance the Rapper, Lonely with Benny Blanco and Anyone. On the occasion of his birthday, Bieber also shared a post on his Instagram account with a picture of himself from when he was a baby. He shared it with the caption, "Baby me 27 years ago". Take a look below.

