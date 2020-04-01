When Justin Bieber's Cat Sushi Was Found By Sandra Lee One Month After He Ran Away

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber lost their pet cat Sushi recently. After days of searching, the duo started to lose hope. However, three weeks later, the Canadian pop-star received great news. He decided to share that with his fans and followers on social media.

Justin Bieber pet cat Sushi has been rescued

Justin Bieber posted a few pictures of Sushi and wrote about the incident in the caption. Justin Bieber wrote how his pet cat decided to run away a month back. He also wrote that the duo began to think that their baby cat was gone. But they got a call a previous night that somebody found Sushi. Telling how he looks, the singer revealed that she was found miles away and looked skinny. Additionally, his ''meow'' sounded sad. But he is finally back home and safe. Bieber thanked God for protecting his furry friend.

American television chef and author Sandra Lee was the one who found Justin Bieber’s baby cat. She shared a post on her official Instagram page revealing who walked into her backyard the previous night. She noted that the cat was not ordinary and looked like a baby Lynx.

Sandra Lee revealed that she fed the cat three cans of tuna and a bowl full of warm milk before checking the phone number mentioned on Sushi’s collar. She dialled that number and heard the man’s excitement on the other side of the line. She revealed that either he was bursting out of joy or was teary-eyed. She added, he was happy, shocked as well as stunned. However, Sandra Lee had no clue who was she talking to.

Later on, Lee swaddled Sushi in a blanket and petted him while he slept. Meanwhile, his owner arrived at her house. Once she got to know that he was Justin Bieber’s four-legged friend, Lee could not believe he was missing for three weeks before arriving at her doorstep. The chef was surprised that he survived as there were numerous wild animals in the canyon. However, she was also glad to call herself aunt Sandy to Sushi.

