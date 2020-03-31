Justin Bieber's Fondness For Chains, Rings & Other Accessories Is Evident From These Pics

Justin Bieber is a Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter. The singer was discovered via YouTube at a very young age and hasn’t looked back since. Justin Bieber is a worldwide popular name today. He has successfully made a huge fanbase for himself. But, what fans must be unaware of is Justin’s love for accessories, as he is often spotted wearing rings, chains, earrings, and more. Read ahead to know more:

Justin Bieber’s love for accessories

Justin Bieber is seen wearing a grey hoodie. He has worn a black cap. Justin Bieber has also worn golden colour earrings.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Ends His Hand Emoji Challenge With A Kiss On Hailey Baldwin's Cheek; Watch

Justin Bieber is seen posing in a white and red striped t-shirt and a red beanie. His wife and famous model, Hailey Baldwin is also seen in the background. He is holding his phone in the picture, making his golden bracelet noticeable.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Most Critically Acclaimed Albums You Must Check Out

This picture is from a photoshoot of the singer. Justin Bieber is seen posing bare-bodied, with a quirky expression. The only thing worn by Justin is a huge silver chain around his neck.

Also Read | All About Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Adorable Love Story; Bonus: Cutesy Pics Inside

Even Justin’s throwback pictures prove his love for accessories. This is a picture of Justin Bieber’s childhood. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt and a silver chain around his neck.

Also Read | Drake, Justin Bieber And Other Popular Canadian Singers Of The 21st Century

Justin Bieber is seen wearing a red hoodie. He has also worn a brown beanie. Justin is seen pointing towards something, that is making his ring visible.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.