Justin Bieber's Hit Christmas Songs From His 'Under The Mistletoe' Album

Under the Mistletoe was Justin Bieber’s first ever Christmas album and also his second studio album. Under the Mistletoe released in November 2011 by Island Records and was massively successful. This Justin Bieber album gained number one position one the US Billboard 200.

Under the Mistletoe is Justin Bieber's third number one album and third platinum-selling album. It was also the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at number one position. Here is a list of a few hit Christmas songs from this Justin Bieber album.

Mistletoe

Mistletoe is a Christmas song written by Justin Bieber and produced by Nasri and Adam Messinger. The song sees Justin Bieber singing on a snowy street filled with Christmas lights. The song was critically acclaimed by both fans and critics alike.

All I Want For Christmas Is You (Super Festive)

All I Want For Christmas Is You is a duet song by Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber. The song released in December 2011 as the second single from Under The Mistletoe album. The song sees Justin Bieber shopping with his friends whilst Mariah Carey is seen singing in the background.

Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve is another hit single from Justin Bieber’s Under The Mistletoe album. The song was co-written by Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Antwan Thompson and Kevin McCall. Christmas Eve was produced by Thompson, Boogie Wizzard and Brown.

Home This Christmas

Home This Christmas is another Justin Bieber’s Christmas song featuring The Band Party. The song was jointly written by Atweh, Nick Turpin, George Nozuka, Melanie Fontana and Justin Bieber. The producers of the song are Nasri and Turpin.

Fa La La

Fa La La is Justin Bieber’s Christmas song in collaboration with Boyz II Men. The song was co-written by Adonis Shropshire, Justin Bieber and Bernard Harvey. The song was jointly produced by Harvey and Josh Cross.

