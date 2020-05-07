Justin Bieber's Most Successful Singles That You Must Check Out

Justin Bieber's songs have not only won the hearts of many young fans but his lyrics have also been thought-provoking. His songs that remain widely popular include Mistletoe, Baby, One Time, Sorry, and many more. The young star has come up with many albums, remixes, promotional singles, etc. Listed below are some of Justin Bieber's most successful singles to date.

Justin Bieber's most successful singles to date

Baby

This is one of Justin Bieber's most popular songs. This single by Bieber won not just many hearts but several awards too. This is also the song that made him into a raging sensation almost overnight. Bieber's song Baby remains a favourite for many fans even today.

One less Lonely Girl

This is another hit song from his album, My World. This song also won Bieber many awards and accolades. Justin Bieber, very soon after his hit song Baby, became a young sensation. Fans listen to this popular track even today and are mesmerized by the video and lyrics.

Mistletoe

This is another hit track from the album, Under the Mistletoe. Justin's song Mistletoe is not only sweet and sensational but the lyrics are also quite catchy. The song's video is another element that draws fans in. The song is written by Justin Bieber, Nasri Atweh and Adam Messinger.

