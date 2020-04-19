Justin Bieber's Knack For Sports Is Evident From These Photos & Videos

Justin Bieber is an International Singing sensation, who is currently enjoying his quarantine time with his darling wife Hailey Rhode Bieber. The year 2020 has turned out to be quite fruitful for Justin Bieber as all his singles have become quite popular lately. From Yummy, Intentions, to Habitual all his tracks are topping radio charts over weeks now.

Justin Bieber is a multi-faceted personality. He's a singer, songwriter and an actor by profession. However, we all are aware of Justin's love for outdoor sports. Hockey skating is something he truly enjoys. But that's not the only sport Justin Bieber likes to play. He has a knack for other games too, and these Justin Bieber's Instagram photos are proof. Take a look:

Justin Bieber love for Sports is evident from these photos and videos

Video Game

In this Justin Bieber's Instagram photo, the Baby singer looks deeply engrossed in his video game. So much so that he's sitting attentively at the edge of his seat on a comfortable couch.

Read: Justin Bieber Looks 'fresh As Hell' In His Post-facial Avatar, Says Hailey; See Pic

Justin loves to play chess

In this Justin Bieber's Instagram post one can see the Yummy singer, in deeply engaged in a chess game. He sure loves to play chess which is called the game of kings.

Read: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Most Memorable TikTok Dance Videos

Justin Bieber's skiing skills are quite impressive

One can notice how effortlessly Justin Bieber is skiing in this Instagram video. He truly enjoying this sport and this video is proof.

Read: Justin Bieber's Bare-body Push-ups Amid Quarantine Give A Glimpse Of Selena Gomez Tattoo

Did you have any idea that Justin Bieber could play basketball so well!

In this Justin Biber's Instagram, the Too Late To Say Sorry singer looks like a pro at basketball. Do not miss the perfect basket shot.

Read: Selena Gomez Was Busy Doing THIS On The Day Her Ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber Got Married

Justin practising hockey skating

Justin is a huge fan of hockey skating. He not only plays it well but practices often in free time, and his dedication to this sport is quite evident from this photo.

Source: Justin Bieber Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.