Justin Bieber Looks 'fresh As Hell' In His Post-facial Avatar, Says Hailey; See Pic

Many celebrities are seen having a fun time during the quarantine period, as they are often taking it to their social media handle to show fans how they are spending their day. Recently, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share his quarantine time with his loved one, Hailey.

Justin Bieber is an active social media user, as he keeps posting pictures and videos. The singer recently shared a monochrome selfie of himself giving fans a glimpse of his post-facial glow. Along with the picture, Justin Bieber also wrote telling his fans that he loves them and Hailey Bieber has given him a facial. Check out the picture below.

As soon as Justin Bieber posted the picture, several fans and friends went on to comment on the post. Fans went ‘aww’ by this sweet gesture of Hailey Bieber. But apart from them, Hailey Bieber also went on to comment on Justin Bieber’s picture. She wrote saying that his face looks ‘fresh like hell.’ Check out the comment below.

Here’s how Justin Bieber is spending his quarantine

During the time of quarantine, Justin Bieber is seen posting a lot of videos of him and his family on TikTok. He has also asked fans to follow him on his TikTok handle to get some entertainment and motivation during this time. Check out a few videos below.

Also read | Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Most Memorable TikTok Dance Videos

Also read | Justin Bieber's Bare-body Push-ups Amid Quarantine Give A Glimpse Of Selena Gomez Tattoo

Also read | Justin Bieber Loves Spending Time With Children And Here Is The Proof; Watch

Also read | Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber And Other Celebs Who Shook Up Things On Instagram This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.