Justin Bieber's Amazing List Of R&B Songs That Fans Can Add To Lockdown Playlist

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest music artists in the world. The singer has a huge fan following worldwide and is one of the most loved pop culture personalities. The singer rose to fame after the song Baby went viral. Despite its negative reviews, Justin Bieber became a huge superstar and now has several awards and accolades to his name. Here are some of the best R&B songs by the singer that you can listen to in this lockdown.

Justin Bieber's amazing list of R&B songs that you can add to your lockdown playlist

Yummy

Yummy was a song which released in 2020 and became a huge hit online. The singer received an amazing response from his fans for this song and it stayed on top of several charts for a while. Justin was even spotted promoting the song by video calling fans and personally asking them to stream the song. The video of the song came off as weird for some fans; however, the overall song had a feel-good vibe to it, hence it was loved by millions.

Company

Released in 2015 under the album Purpose, this Justin Bieber song was a hit. The entire album of Purpose had several amazing songs; however, Company stood out for the different nature of the song. The song has a relaxed musical vibe to it which seems perfect for a chilled out evening.

What do you mean?

What Do You Mean? is a playful song with a love angle, a popular theme in his songs. The song is quite a party favourite and is an amazing song to listen to. This song too belongs to the Purpose album and was released in 2015. The song crossed over 2 billion views on YouTube and thus became an immensely popular song.

Intentions

Garnering close to 50 million views, Intentions was a huge hit among fans of the singer. People loved the song and were hooked on to it almost instantly. The video of the song too is quite interesting and it did manage to catch people’s attention.

