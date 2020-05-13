Justin Bieber's Most Popular Acoustic Songs You Must Check Out

Justin Bieber started his career at a very early age and went on to become a pop sensation. His songs have always managed to grab the top spot on several music charts, including Billboard's top 100s. Bieber's fans are collectively called the Believers. His albums that are widely popular include My World 2.0, Journal, Believe Acoustic, Purpose, and his recent album Changes, which features songs written for his wife Hailey Bieber. He has also composed written several acoustic songs. Read on to know more about his best acoustic songs:

Justin Bieber's best acoustic songs

Baby

Baby is one of the most iconic and most popular songs by JB. It garnered him worldwide fame and helped in rope in a huge fan base. Later, when Bieber's acoustic version of My World 2.0 titled My World Acoustic had released this song was the first in the list. Baby has over millions of likes on YouTube and fans have flooded the comment section with likes.

Boyfriend

Boyfriend was first released in 2012 as it featured in Bieber's third studio album titled Believe. It was later added to his second acoustic album titled Believe Acoustic. It has garnered the number two spot on Billboard Top 100. It is an R&B song written in the key of B minor. Its acoustic version was also adored by the fans of the singer.

One Time

One Time is one of the most viewed songs on YouTube. It was featured in one of his early albums and is an R&B song. It was later added to Bieber's acoustic collection. He has performed this song on several occasions, including the one time for Billboard a live studio session. The acoustic version was also well received by the Justin Bieber fans. Here is the acoustic version by JB:

