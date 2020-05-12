Justin Bieber's Most Acclaimed Songs From His Album 'Journals'

Justin Bieber's music has been loved by people from all age groups. The sensational singer has made records with his many albums. Justin Bieber's songs that remain widely popular include Baby, Sorry, All That Matters, Love Yourself, What Do You Mean?, One less Lonely Girl, Bad Day, Heartbreaker, Confident, and many more. With all that said now, here are some of the biggest hits from Justin Bieber's Journals album.

Biggest hits from Justin Bieber's Journals album

Confident

This is one of Justin Bieber's most popular songs from the album, Journals. The 2013 song has gained popularity over time. It has also been nominated for several awards. Justin Bieber's song Confident has touched the hearts of many fans with its simple yet meaningful lyrics. The video also features Chance The Rapper. The sensational video of the song went viral years back and continues to dominate even now.

Heartbreaker

This is another popular song from the album, Journals. The song does not include a video but the lyrics are widely popular among fans. The song is emotional and it captures the feeling of heartbreak perfectly. The song's theme is based on romance, forgiveness, heartbreak, and relationships.

All That Matters

This is another acclaimed song from the album. The song is the second one after Confident to have a video. The video and the lyrics have received widespread acclaim from critics. The song is based on relationships and love. The emotional and touching video of the song went viral years back and continues to remain popular among fans even now.

