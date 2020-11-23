Justin Bieber Pens Birthday Note For Wife Haily, Says 'I'm Home Wherever You Are'

On model Hailey Baldwin’s 24th birthday on November 23, her husband and pop sensation Justin Bieber penned an affectionate note. Justin shared a host of pictures on social media while showcasing several moods of his wife. While captioning the post and extending his wishes, the singer expressed his love and wrote, “My soul is for you.”

Justin Bieber's lovable birthday wish for Hailey

The Baby singer took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures that showcase some of the candid shots of the supermodel. There are some pictures of the couple where the two can be seen cuddling together with love. On the special occasion, Justin penned a love-struck caption which is sure to melt the hearts of his fans. He wrote, “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABY.”

Apart from the singer, his mother Pattie Mallette also sent her best wishes to her daughter-in-law on Instagram with a beautiful picture which seems to from the Christmas celebrations last year. While captioning the post, Pattie wrote, “APPY BIRTHDAY Hailey Bieber!! I love you forever. You are a gift and a blessing to our family. So grateful you were born !! Love love love.” Hailey who was overwhelmed by the beautiful wishes was quick enough to reply and wrote, “I love you,” along with heart eye emoticons.

Baldwin's birthday comes shortly after the couple celebrated the 1-year anniversary of their extravagant wedding ceremony in South Carolina this September. To make that day extra special for his wife, Justin shared a throwback picture from their nuptials on Instagram where the two can be seen exchanging their vows. While extending his wishes and penning his love for the model, the singer wrote that he is very lucky to be Haily Bieber’s husband. Justin further wrote that it's his wife who taught him so much every day and makes him such a better man. “I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl,” he wrote alongside the picture.

