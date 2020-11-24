Diljit Dosanjh Shows Off His Brand-new Justin Bieber Yellow Crocs

Diljit Dosanjh is a popular actor and singer in the Punjabi as well as Hindi film industry. He has worked in a number of Punjabi films and has been seen in quite a few Hindi films as well. Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram account sees frequent posts and stories from the actor about both his professional and personal life. Diljit Dosanjh has recently shared a story in his Instagram account about the famous Justin Bieber’s yellow crocs that he has received. Have a glimpse of the Instagram story.

Diljit Dosanjh shows off his new Justin Bieber’s yellow crocs

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his sense of fashion along with the famous songs and movies he has worked in. Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram provides a reflection of the lifestyle and work of the actor. He recently shared an Instagram story in which he had received Crocs from the range designed by well-known artist Justin Bieber, and the actor was showing them off one by one. Another pair of Crocs that he received even had customized words and designs which are some of the trademarks of Diljit Dosanjh. He received a white and a yellow pair of crocs, with the latter having visible words and designs that symbolise Dosanjh printed on them.

The crocs included several words like ‘Swag’, ‘Yas’, ‘Gabru’ and ‘G.O.A.T’ written on them. It also had a few other terms like ‘Jugaad’ ‘OMG’ which are commonly used by netizens on them. The crocs also had ‘Emjojis’ of a guitar, music, camera and a few others which reflect the actor’s personality. Diljit Dosanjh gave verbal description of the crocs and the designs on it in his own funky style. He then went on to thank Crocs for sending him the specially-designed crocs.

Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth and more

Diljit Dosanjh has been a part of the entertainment world since 2004 since he made his debut in his album Ishq Da Uda Ada. Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth stands at $16 million, according to celebritynetworth.com. The actor was recently seen in the movie Good Newwz, alongside Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He has also worked in a number of Hindi films such as Phillauri, Welcome To New York, Udta Punjab and many more films. His most recent movie is the newly-released Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

