Justin Bieber Was Accused Of Lip-syncing In THESE Live Concerts

Justin Bieber is one of the most popular artists in the international music community. The Canadian singer has a massive fan base on Instagram with over 126 million followers. The dapper singer is currently riding high on the success of his latest song Yummy, which crossed a whopping 13 million views within hours of its release on YouTube.

However, the singer has been accused of lip-syncing in his live-concerts and has been slammed by fans for it time again. Listed below are the moments when Justin Bieber reportedly lip-synced at live concerts:

'Saturday Night Live' show

Justin Bieber returned to 'Saturday Night Live' show recently as the musical guest. He decided to perform on his latest single, Yummy at the show. Bieber was seen in casual attire wearing a black T-shirt with green pants. While the singer impressed the audience with his dance moves, many thought that the singer lip-synced. Many fans expressed their disappointment over social media.

In Coachella appearance with Ariana Grande

During a recent episode of Nightly Pop on E!, Morgan Stewart basically accused the Biebs of lip-syncing his entire performance. Naturally, his fans were not happy with it. Later, Ariana’s fans also tweeted regarding this. However, Justin found out and responded to Morgan.

At the Mumbai concert

Rather thn wtchng @justinbieber lip-sync his sngs fr 76k, I played thm on @YouTube n lip-synced myself. Sounded the same #JustinBieberIndia — Shubham Agrawal (@shubh_ag7) May 12, 2017

Justin Bieber's maiden concert at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium was a chance for his Indian fans to experience his singing prowess live. But, instead, it turned out to be an evening of disappointments for his fans. Several attendees and his fans at the concert took to their respective social media accounts and expressed their thoughts about Bieber lip-syncing to most of his tracks.

