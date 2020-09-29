Justin Timberlake Says "back Together Again" As He Teases His Upcoming Music

Justin Timberlake recently welcomed his second child and is back in the recording studio shortly after that. The singer posted a video in which he was seen recording and grooving to some fresh new beats at his recording studio. The singer thus teased the release of some new music that is currently in the making. Fans were delighted with the short clip and expressed that they are ready for some new music.

Justin Timberlake teases new music in new clip

Also Read | Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Become Parents Once Again, Confirms Singer Lance Bass

Justin Timberlake and his friend were seen seated on the couch as the beats played in the background. The two artists seemed extremely engrossed in the beats and soon proceeded to headbang to the beats. The artist seated beside Justin Timberlake in the studio could also be heard saying that the song had a beat. Thus the two artists were seen enjoying in the studio as they heard the new beats of the upcoming song.

Also Read | Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Welcome Second Baby; Brian McKnight Confirms News

Fans expressed how excited they were to see the two enjoying the music. They also wrote that they could not wait to listen to the full song once it reached completion. The two seemed deeply focused on the rhythm of the song due to which fans got quite eager to know more about the song. Several prominent celebrities also commented that they await the release of the particular song highlighted in the video shared by Justin.

Also Read | Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Head To Mountains Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Justin Timberlake and Timothy Mosley were the two people who were seated on the couch and seen in the video. The two artists have a long history of producing some amazing music. One of their most famous collaborations came in the form of the song, “Cry Me A River”. The song went on to become the highlight of the album Justin Timberlake put out. Since then, the two artists have now come together for yet another collaboration as per the mini clip shared by Justin Timberlake. Thus fans are quite eager to know what the artists will produce now after the massive hits in the past.

Also Read | Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Find Their 'dog Doppelgangers' In Self-isolation; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.