Neymar Taunts Girlfriend Natalia Barulich’s Ex By Singing His Song About Their Break-up

Following PSG's win over RB Leipzig in the semi-finals of the UCL, Neymar celebrated with a cheeky taunt at his girlfriend Natalia Barulich's ex, Maluma. The Brazilian star was seen accompanied by his teammates as they sang Maluma's new song, 'Hawaii', which is reportedly about his break-up with Natalia Barulich. Neymar and Natalia have been dating since February 2020.

Maluma deleted his Instagram account after this video of Neymar singing Hawái, a song dedicated to Natalia, Maluma’s ex/ Neymar’s current girlfriend, was posted on Di Maria’s stories. 😳



Look who’s right next to Neymar. Icardi! 👀



Neymar mocks Maluma over his new song about Natalia Barulich

Three-time Ligue 1 winner Neymar was recently spotted singing to the tune of 'Hawaii' by Maluma, flanked by his PSG teammates. The original song, as well as its video, appears to shed light on Maluma's feelings following his break-up with Natalia Barulich, in October 2019. The music video of 'Hawaii' begins with an exchange between a male and a female with the latter saying, "This relationship is becoming toxic" to which Maluma replies, "What the hell did I do now?"

However in a recently-uploaded Instagram story by Angel Di Maria, which also included PSG stars Ander Herrera and Mauro Icardi, Neymar was seen singing to the tune of 'Hawaii'. The 28-year-old winger appeared to be completely unflustered by the song as he was seen cheerfully singing to his heart's content while Herrera and Icardi struggled to contain their laughter. Neymar was also waving his hands around to the beat while the rest of the PSG players were clapping.

The lyrics in the Spanish song translated to English were in reference to images of Natalia with Neymar together on Instagram, "The picture that you posted saying he was your sky. Babe, I know you well, I know it was uploaded to make me jealous. I won’t tell you who, but someone told me they saw you crying.”

Natalia and Neymar were on the cover of GQ Russia together earlier this year in May and confirmed their relationship in February. According to reports from The Sun, Neymar's decision to taunt Maluma over his new song ended up with the Colombian musician temporarily deleting his Instagram account. Neymar and PSG will now turn their attention to the all-important Champions League final on August 24, as they face Bayern Munich at the Estadio da Luz.

Image Credits - Natalia Barulich Instagram