K-pop Group Seventeen To Perform In An Online Concert For Fans On Jan 23

K-pop group Seventeen is ready to greet their fans. The group’s management team confirmed that the band will be soon performing for their fans through a live concert. Seventeen’s online concert will take place after the group performs on James Corden’s The Late Late Show on January 6, 2020. Find out more details about Seventeen’s online concert below.

K-pop band Seventeen to perform in an online concert for their fans

Korean culture is taking over the world. First, the Korean wave majorly influenced the beauty and luxury goods market. Soon their influence was even visible on the music industry and K-pop artists like BTS, Blackpink are breaking music records one after the other and increasing the visibility for many other K-pop artists and Asians artists in general.

Now, K-pop band Seventeen is gearing up for a special performance. According to The Korea Herald’s report, the K-pop band’s management company has confirmed that the band will hold an online concert for its fans. It is expected to be later this month.

Seventeen band online concert has been titled IN-COMPLETE and will be held on January 23, 2020, at 6 P.M. But this is not the first time that Seventeen has performed or interacted with their fans online. Back in August 2020, the 13-member k-pop band live-streamed a fan meet and greet.

Furthermore, the media portal’s report suggests that Seventeen is planning to perform nearly 20 songs during this online concert. The concert will also be shot from different angles. So fan can enjoy the concert from four separate sides at the same time.

Apart from this online concert, the K-pop group also marks their U.S. television debut. Seventeen will perform on The Late Late Show on January 6, 2020. The K-pop group is expected to perform their hit son HOME;RUN from SEMICOLON during their special performance on the talk show. In 2020, Seventeen’s albums SEMICOLON and Heng:garae sold millions of copies. The albums were released back in October and June 2020. BTS were the only artists who sold more copies than Seventeen.

