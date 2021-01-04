Korean Boy Band Seventeen To Perform On 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Korean pop has been waves all around the world. One such Korean pop band which is widely loved by the audiences is Seventeen. Recently, the band's agency, Pledis Entertainment, of Seventeen announced that the members of the band will be making their debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden. They are also going to perform on the show. Read ahead to know more details.

Seventeen members to appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Pledis Entertainment recently announced that Seventeen members will be appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden. This will be the band's debut appearance on any American show. The band is also set to perform on the show. According to a report by Soompi, the band is going to perform one other hit songs Home;Run. This song is from their latest album Semicolon.

The episode of the band's appearance will air on January 7, 2021. The air time of the episode is reported to be at 12:37 AM EST. According to a report by Meaww.com, the producer of the show has said that they make a loud fun show every night. He has also said that they are not trying to make a quite show so that people sleep at the hour.

Seventeen's recent album Semicolon released in October 2020. The song Home: Run has an upbeat tune and a pop vibe. The lyrics of the song convey the passion of the youth. The lyrics of the song are comforting as well.

The band consists of 13 members which are divided into three sub-groups based on the member's musical speciality. The three units are the vocal unit, hip-hop unit and performance unit. S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK / Dokyeom, Seungkwan, Jun, Hoshi, The8 and Dino. Seventeen's songs are loved by listeners. They have delivered some of the biggest hits. Some of the most popular of Seventeen's songs are Don't Wanna Cry which has 173 million views on YouTube, Left & Right which has 73 million views on YouTube, Very Nice which has 84 million views on YouTube and Home;Run which has 45 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @saythename_17

