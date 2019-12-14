Best Of 2019: Here Are Our Favourite K-pop Girl Groups For The Year

Girl groups are also in the race of global popularity and we came across some of the best ones in this year. These groups follow the cute as well as fierce avatars in their music videos. Let’s take a look at some of the best k-pop girl groups.

Blackpink

Blackpink recently made it to the most viewed music video list of YouTube. They are also taking the US by storm with their concerts as well as performances in music festivals like Coachella. The group has some peppy songs and numbers that one can groove on.

ITZY

ITZY is a rookie group which is taking the k-world by storm with hits like Dalla Dalla. The five-member group was created by JYP Entertainment and debuted early in 2019. ITZY has won several broadcast awards and also female rookie awards.

TWICE

This K-pop group is one of the most popular all-girls group in South Korea. The group was formed through the reality show Sixteen in the year 2015. The nine members in this group are Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Tzuyu, Chaeyoung, Nayeon, and Jeongyeon. Their singles, Happy Happy and Breakthrough, went platinum recently.

Mamamoo

Mamamoo, unlike many girl groups, follow the mature theme and concepts in their music videos. The group debuted in the year 2014 under RBW Entertainment. The group’s Decalcomanie and Stary Night are some of the best ones they have released.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet is a five-member Korean girl group which has delivered hits like Red and Peekaboo. The group has debuted in the year 2014 with the album Happiness. The group was created by SM Entertainment.

