Actor Sung Joon To Tie The Knot In September With His Non-celebrity Girlfriend

Flower Band actor, Sung Joon, is marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend in a private ceremony in Seoul, South Korea. The actor recently got discharged from mandatory military service on July 27 and in less than two weeks’ time, the actor made a revelation to his fans.

Sung Joon's wedding to be in September

Sung Joon enlisted in the mandatory military service in the early weeks of December 2018. After completing his term, he was discharged off-base, while he was still on a leave. The military service ended under the COVID-19 protocol as reported by Soompi, a Korean media portal. He had taken to Instagram to thank everyone for their support, even when has was serving in the military. He wrote, “ Hello. Thanks to everyone's support, I came back after a successful military life. Thank you all for waiting. See you in better shape in the future.”

The picture as shared on Sung Joon's Instagram-

Coming back to wedding reports, the ceremony will be a fairly private one, away from any media limelight according to several media reports. The wedding will happen amidst close friends and family according to the actor. Before enlisting in the military, Sung Joon had made things official with his non-celebrity girlfriend. He had registered their marriage in the court and also revealed that he was father to their baby. The actor’s agency had revealed the details of his relationship through a formal letter in 2018.

In the following year, he made a statement that they are expecting a second child. His wedding ceremony, however, was postponed due to his military service responsibilities. After the much-awaited period, the couple is finally opting for a traditional wedding, as per reports.

Sung Joon's dramas

Actor Sung Joon is popular for his roles in dramas such as Shut Up Flower Band, Gu Family Book, Can We Get Married and more such rom-com. Sung Joon debuted in the Korean drama industry with White Christmas which released back 2011. He originally started out as a model but later switched to acting. He has essayed many interesting roles in his career. However, Flower Band was his career making drama.

Still from Sung Joon's dramas

