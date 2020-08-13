The King: Eternal Monarch Star Lee Min Ho To Take Legal Action Against 'malicious Trolls'

The law firm LIWU of The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho revealed in a statement to the press that it will take action against internet trolls and people posting 'malicious comments' against the actor. The law firm made the revelation on August 12. It also shared a document across its website stating the possible repercussions of posting malicious comments against the actor on social media.

The statement of the representative law form of The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho revealed that it is currently monitoring the activities online. Lee Min Ho is represented by MYM Entertainment and has been reportedly receiving baseless personal attacks and sexual remarks. According to the statement, as shared by a Korean media portal, Soompi, there has been an illegible spread of false information and malicious rumours in the recent past.

The law firm is documenting all the evidence required to form a case against the commenters. They are reportedly ‘compiling evidence of malicious comments by people who have posted online on places such as DC Inside, cafes, and blogs, advising or requesting deletion, building up data on malicious commenters, and making criminal complaints’ as per the official statement provided on the website.'

The company is making a list of comments and their sources as provided via email to the law firm LIWU. MYM had created a list of people spewing hate online and sent to LIWU.

Lee Min Ho's dramas

Lee Min Ho was recently seen in the drama The King: Eternal Monarch which was his first drama after returning from the mandatory military service. Before that, he was seen in the best rating drama of the time The Legend of the Blue Sea. He initially catapulted into fame with the drama The Heirs and Flower Boys.

The King: Eternal Monarch's cast

The King: Eternal Monarch's cast had Lee Min Ho who essayed the role of Lee Gon who hails from a past kingdom in the fantasy drama. Kim Go-Eun essayed the role of Jeong Tae-Eul, who is the leading lady in the dramas essaying the tough character. Woo Doo-hwan essayed Jo Eun-sup and Jo Yeong, who had a double role in the reel story. Lastly, Kim Kyung-Nam portrayed the character of Kang Shin-Jae and Jung Eun-Chae essayed Koo Seo-Ryung.

