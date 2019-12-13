The Debate
K-pop Fashion: Style Statements Of Stars That Fashion Enthusiasts Cannot Miss

Others

K-pop fashion has got many music lovers talking. With neon and pastel colours at its base, K-pop idols have grabbed many eyeballs with their style statements.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
k-pop fashion

K-pop, the abbreviated form of Korean Pop, is a popular music genre originated in South Korea. Reportedly, originated in the late 2000s, K-pop music takes influence from different musical genres like Jazz, Rock, Hip Hop and R&B, among others to form their musical genre. K-pop music bands are religiously idolised by their fans, who leave no stone unturned to appreciate and shower praises on popular K-pop music groups. Other than their scintillating music albums, the K-pop band members are appreciated for their fashion ensembles too. Here is all you need to know about K-pop fashion. 

What is K-pop fashion?

Started back in 1992, the K-pop fashion is reportedly influenced by popular pop-stars like Bob Dylan, Marilyn and Beatles. Reportedly, they combine various metro and futuristic street fashion to form their fashion ensembles. K-pop fashion is quite flashy and includes pastels and bright colours in their fashion wardrobe. From two-piece matching sets to denim on denim, K-pop idols have been a fashion trendsetter, who inspire millions with their fashion statements. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

An online report reveals that some favourite K-pop fashion labels include D.GNAK by KANG.D, Stylenanda, Sonyunara, Miamasvin, 87MM and KYE. Other than quirky fashion ensemble, K-pop idols are smitten by their eccentric fashion accessories like the flower crown, stacked bracelets, asymmetrical earrings, fur earrings, among others. Here are some fashion ensembles sported by popular K-pop bands. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

Also Read | K-pop Genre Faces Flak As Well As Some Credits In The Year 2019, Know Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

Also Read | The K-pop Sensation 'Blackpink' Is Taking The World By Storm; Here Are Their Best MVs!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Also Read | K-Pop Star Kang Daniel To Take A Break Due To Anxiety And Depression

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Also Read | K-pop Bands: Here Is How Much Money They Are Making Worldwide

 

 

