'The Queen's Gambit': 10 Key Details Missed By Audiences In The Series

The Queen's Gambit is one of the most-watched show on Netflix. It revolves around a teenage chess prodigy who grapples with alcohol and drug addiction. The Queen's Gambit cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Marielle Heller and Marcin Dorociński among others. Yet she goes on to become one of the greatest chess payers of all time. But there were some details that were missed by the viewers. Read ahead to know what they were.

Also read | On Walt Disney's Birth Anniversary, Take This Trivia Quiz And See How Well You Know Him

Also read | Matthew Perry Launches Apparel Collection To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

10 details missed by audiences in The Queen’s Gambit

In one of the scenes, Beth’s teacher is heard quoting the poem’s of Stevie Smith. Stevie Smith is one of the most notable female poets of all time. She also won the Cholmondeley Award for Poets in 1966. This was the same year in which Beth won the Las Vegas tournament.

Beth’s mother is referenced in one of her school scenes. In one of the scenes, which shows the flashback of Beth’s childhood, she is seen reading the book written by her mother Alice Harmon. The title of the book is Monomial Representations and Symmetric Presentations.

It has been revealed in several of the interviews that the cast of The Queen’s Gambit did not know how to play chess. Actor Harry Melling revealed that he had chosen to imitate the style of chess champion Magnus Carlson. He said that he chose Magnus because he is very quick.

As Beth entered the first day of her school, she was bullied by the other girls for wearing old-school shoes. When she wins her first cash prize, she buys for herself a new dress, a nice chess set and a pair of new shoes as well. In the upcoming episodes, Beth is seen wearing her new shoes.

In one of the scenes, when Townes is photographing Beth, he asks her to say Ruy Lopez. This is a chess opening move which is named after a 16th-century priest. This is one of the most common chess opening moves.

In one of these scenes, when Beth loses her first games, the angle in which the camera tilts is called as the ‘Dutch Angle’. This camera angle is used in many movies and series. The purpose of this angel is to make to viewers unforgettable.

Beth wears a yellow coloured top and skirt after one of her greatest wins in the series. She had never worn the colour yellow before. This also appears to be inspired by Elizabeth Taylor’s style.

After Alma dies, Beth comes over to her house. Her adopted mother tells her that Alma has many of Rosa Bonheur’s paintings all over the house. She keeps one of them for herself which is that of a horse.

In one of her last wins in the series, Beth wears a white costume which resembles that of a white queen chess piece. She has never worn hats throughout the series. In an interview with Vogue, the costume designer of the series said that this was an intentional move.

Beth did not part ways with her first chessboard. Even though she brought a new one with the money she earned from her first win, she still kept the old one. She uses this board to practise on goes on to win the World Championship.

Also read | Letitia Wright Gets Involved In Anti-vax Controversy On Twitter For Sharing A Video

Also read | Sophie Turner's Pregnancy Selfie With Joe Jonas Stands Out As She Drops 'needed Content'

Image courtesy- @thequeensgambitnetflix Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.