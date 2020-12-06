Ian Somerhalder's Birthday: 'The Vampire Diaries' Star's Most Stunning Photos

The Vampire Diaries caught the audiences’ imagination with its exciting plotline and distinctive tone. One of the male leads in the series, Ian Somerhalder has also impressed critics and viewers with his performance. He amassed a huge fan following after his stint on the show. Ahead of the actor’s birthday, which falls on December 8, take a look at some of his stunning photos.

Also read | Euphoria's New Episodes Release Dates Announced Ahead Of Release Of Season 2

Also read | Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Besharam Bewaffa' Song Review: B Praak's Voice & Music Work Wonders

Ian Somerhalder’s birthday: Check out his stunning photos

Fans all across the globe are excited about Ian Somerhalder's birthday. Many of his fans and fans clubs make video compilations of his pictures to wish the actor. He is popular for many of the shirtless scenes in The Vampire Diaries. Ahead of his birthday, take a look at some of his sizzling photos. In this picture, Ian is lying the bathtub and the photo is clicked from a close-up angle. This is one of his most sizzling photos.

This picture puts together all of Ian’s eye expressions. His eyes are of a very peculiar grey colour and one of the many things his fans love about him. This photo shows how expressive his eyes are.

This is one of the most sizzling of Ian Somerhalder’s photos. He is wearing a green tee-shirt in the picture and is posing for the camera by holding a railing behind his head. His sharp jawline is clearly visible in the photo as his light stubble accentuates his facial features.

Here, Ian is wearing a grey button shirt and a grey jacket. He appears to be sitting on the sofa against the backdrop of a sea. A blue-stoned ring can be spotted on his finger. He is looking away from the camera diagonally and has a neutral expression his face.

This is one of his photos from his earlier days. He looks handsome as ever in the picture as he is wearing a white tee-shirt and is posing with his hand in his hair. He looks calm as a neutral expression rests on his face.

In this series of Ian Somerhalder’s photos, he is posing playfully with a bottle of juice. He is shirtless as he posses with the bottle lying on his stomach. In one of these photos, he playfully looks through the bottle’s cap to tease his fans. This is one of his most memorable photos.

This series of Ian Somerhalder’s photos are stills from the series, The Vampire Diaries. He is shirtless in all of the photos and is smiling boyishly in the first photo and giving a death stare in the last one. One of the photos from this series also features Elena. This is one of the most sizzling of Ian Somerhalder’s photos.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor Clicks Pictures With Fans In Dubai While Dining And Shopping, See Here

Also read | If You Liked 'The Undoing', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Psychological Thrillers To Watch

Image courtesy- @iansomerhalder Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.