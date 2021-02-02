K-pop Singer Sowon's Management Releases Apology For Singer's Nazi Mannequin Pictures

K-pop star Sowon from the group Gfriend recently received backlash over her post on Instagram. The now-deleted picture showed the singer snuggling up to the Nazi-costumed dummy. The picture was uploaded on January 30, where Sowon was seen touching the face of the mannequin and smiling. In the other picture, she kept her head on its shoulder. Her fans did not appreciate this gesture and took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Now, Sowon's management has come up to apologise for the images. Read further to know what Sowon's management has to say.

Sowon's Management releases an apology

After receiving backlash from her fans, Sowon's management took the matter into their hands and released an apology. In the statement that was released on Weverse, they apologised for the behind the scene videos and the photos uploaded by the singer that caused the controversy. As per Variety, the statement reads, “We deeply apologize for the fact that our artist GFriend’s behind-the-scenes video … and the photo uploaded by member Sowon caused controversy,” Source Music said.

In 2019, Source Music was acquired by BigHit Entertainment, the agency behind the popular K-pop band BTS. They further explained that the pictures were taken during a band video shoot last November at a cafe in the South Korean city of Paju. Apart from these photos, similar content appeared in an official video that was released in December. Sowon's Management added that the shoot that happened in November was done by "an outsourced production company" and the staff members did not feel that anything was wrong with the mannequin dress. Further, in the statement, they apologised for not confirming certain props and that they did not pay close attention to historical facts and social issues.

Talking about the main rapper of Gfriend, Sowon, she did not release any official statement about the controversy. On her behalf, Source Music mentioned that she is very 'shocked' and that she immediately deleted the post once she realised her mistake. They further added that she is 'very pained' and feels responsible for taking such steps.

Sowon's Nazi Mannequin Photos

In the image that is now deleted, the mannequin does not appear to wear any Nazi armband but had the attire of a German soldier. Sowon's fans reuploaded the pictures and showed their disappointment. Check out the picture.

i'm disappointed of s0won but i'm glad she deleted.. she needs to apologize tho.. nazis are not friends or someone you can hug or look so lovingly at, they are killers, they killed 6 million jews out of them 1.5 million jewish children /srs pic.twitter.com/9GmWT8I60W — a jewish person 📌 (@KOOSDOLLZ) January 31, 2021

Gfriend

Gfriend is a K-pop girl band consisting of six members. Sowon is the main rapper and is the oldest member of the group. Other members include Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The group made their debut in the year 2015 with the EP Season of Glass. Till date, they have four albums and the latest release was 11-track "Walpurgis Night.”

