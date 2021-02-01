GFRIEND's Sowon Faces Heavy Backlash From Fans For Posing With A Nazi Mannequin

GFriend is a six-member South Korean girl group that started its musical journey in 2015. They were formed by Source Music. The group consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji. GFriend's Sowon is getting a lot of flak on social media for a photo that she uploaded. In Sowon's photo, she can be seen posing with a Nazi soldier statue.

On January 30, GFriend's Sowon uploaded a series of photos of herself posing with a mannequin of a man wearing a Nazi uniform. Shortly after Sowon uploaded the photos, she deleted them. However, one K-pop fan noticed the images and put up a tweet about them on Twitter.

Also Read | Alaya F Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Shares BTS Clips From The Sets

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Share First Glimpse Of Daughter, Reveal Little One's Name

The GFriend's Sowon's controversy

Within hours after being pointed out by a K-Pop fan, the GFriend's Sowon's controversy escalated. It received thousands of engagements on social media. At first, fans assumed that they were taken in a museum but in reality, they were taken on the sets of GFriend's album called Walpurgis Night comeback show. Soon fans caught the exact location of the scene. They revealed that it was taken in Cafe Zino located in Paju. The exact location is also famous for appearing in several shows like Crash Landing On You, Goblin, and The Heirs. The cafe uses European history as its theme.

tw// nazism, nazi

-

-

-

i'm disappointed of s0won but i'm glad she deleted.. she needs to apologize tho.. nazis are not friends or someone you can hug or look so lovingly at, they are killers, they killed 6 million jews out of them 1.5 million jewish children /srs pic.twitter.com/9GmWT8I60W — a jewish person (@KOOSDOLLZ) January 31, 2021

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Rumoured Girlfriend Disha Patani Wishes Jackie Shroff On 64th Birthday

After seeing the photos, many fans asked GFriend's Sowon to apologize for hurting the sentiments of people all around the world. Many of them were angry to see the photos and were wondering why would Sowon pose with a Nazi mannequin in the first place. Some said she was oblivious about it while the rest argued that the Holocaust history is well-taught in Korean schools so there is no way she cannot know that it wasn't a mannequin of a Nazi soldier.

tw nazis, holocaust, anti- semitism



to everyone who’s defending sowon with “koreans don’t know, etc” here is me talking to my KOREAN dad who went to school in KOREA whether he knows about the holocaust. he clearly knows and learned what the holocaust is. so stop excusing this. pic.twitter.com/QeVApGo3RK — 🐏 (@cheolca) January 31, 2021

A 2016 event was also talked about following the controversy. SinB in one of the 2016 broadcasts revealed that she has saved Sowon's phone number with the name of Kitler in her phone. Fans are now wondering whether it was a combination of her surname i.e... Kim and the Nazi dictator Hitler. As of yet, neither Sowon nor Source music has apologized for Sowon's offensive photos. Fans are trending hashtags of Sowon and Source Music to get their attention so that they address the issue immediately and apologize.

It doesn't matter if Sowon is in a museum. It doesn't matter if she didn't recognize the uniform.



The picture is insensitive and ignorant. Lack of hateful intent does not mean actions shouldn't have accountability. — kookadooks ◺◊◿ ⁷ (@bstpeach) January 31, 2021

Image Credits - Screenshot is taken from @koosdollz Twitter

Also Read | Sussanne Khan Welcomes A New Addition To Her Family; Introduces 'Purple Khan' To The World

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Director Shares Fans Reaction Videos Celebrating Trailer Success

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.