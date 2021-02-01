Last Updated:

GFRIEND's Sowon Faces Heavy Backlash From Fans For Posing With A Nazi Mannequin

Popular K-pop girl band, GFriend's Sowon faces hate from fans after putting a series of photos with a Nazi statue. Read ahead to know more about the controversy

Written By
Aakash Mishra
gfriend's sowon

GFriend is a six-member South Korean girl group that started its musical journey in 2015. They were formed by Source Music. The group consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji. GFriend's Sowon is getting a lot of flak on social media for a photo that she uploaded. In Sowon's photo, she can be seen posing with a Nazi soldier statue.

On January 30, GFriend's Sowon uploaded a series of photos of herself posing with a mannequin of a man wearing a Nazi uniform. Shortly after Sowon uploaded the photos, she deleted them. However, one K-pop fan noticed the images and put up a tweet about them on Twitter.

Also Read | Alaya F Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Shares BTS Clips From The Sets

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Share First Glimpse Of Daughter, Reveal Little One's Name

The GFriend's Sowon's controversy

Within hours after being pointed out by a K-Pop fan, the GFriend's Sowon's controversy escalated. It received thousands of engagements on social media. At first, fans assumed that they were taken in a museum but in reality, they were taken on the sets of GFriend's album called Walpurgis Night comeback show. Soon fans caught the exact location of the scene. They revealed that it was taken in Cafe Zino located in Paju. The exact location is also famous for appearing in several shows like Crash Landing On You, Goblin, and The Heirs. The cafe uses European history as its theme.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Rumoured Girlfriend Disha Patani Wishes Jackie Shroff On 64th Birthday

After seeing the photos, many fans asked GFriend's Sowon to apologize for hurting the sentiments of people all around the world. Many of them were angry to see the photos and were wondering why would Sowon pose with a Nazi mannequin in the first place. Some said she was oblivious about it while the rest argued that the Holocaust history is well-taught in Korean schools so there is no way she cannot know that it wasn't a mannequin of a Nazi soldier.

A 2016 event was also talked about following the controversy. SinB in one of the 2016 broadcasts revealed that she has saved Sowon's phone number with the name of Kitler in her phone. Fans are now wondering whether it was a combination of her surname i.e... Kim and the Nazi dictator Hitler. As of yet, neither Sowon nor Source music has apologized for Sowon's offensive photos. Fans are trending hashtags of Sowon and Source Music to get their attention so that they address the issue immediately and apologize.

Image Credits - Screenshot is taken from @koosdollz Twitter

Also Read | Sussanne Khan Welcomes A New Addition To Her Family; Introduces 'Purple Khan' To The World

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Director Shares Fans Reaction Videos Celebrating Trailer Success

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT