'Gangnam Style' To 'Obsession': K-pop Songs One Must Add To The Playlist

K-Pop is a popular music genre originating from South Korea. The word K-Pop is a short term to Korean popular or Korean pop. K-Pop is a musical genre made up of a variety of other styles including dance, hip-hop, rock, and R&B and it has been one of the trendiest genres of the past decade.

If you're a K-pop enthusiast, you can enjoy a three-day virtual festival on Voot Select & Vh1 India from 10th to 12th July 2020, at 8 pm. The virtual festival is intended to support the overcoming challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And here’s taking a look at five K-Pop songs that should be on your playlist. Take a look.

Gangnam Style by PSY

Gangnam Style by PSY has held the top spot on YouTube for more than five years. It is also reported to be the first video ever to surpass one billion views on the platform. PSY 's signature dance step has been replicated by fans all over the world and also wanted more of such tracks. Watch the video below.

Blood, Sweat & Tears – BTS

After their debut in 2013, BTS has had a few hits but their track Blood Sweat & Tears marked a turning point for the K-Pop boy band. The song's beats made it one of the first major forays of the K-pop group into the tropical house genre that has since become prevalent in the K-pop of recent years. The track received multiple awards to the band and became an instant trend online. Watch the video below.

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du – BLACKPINK

BlackPink took the world by storm in 2018 when they released Ddu-du-du-du. The track's music video still has reportedly the most views (over 1 billion!) for a K-pop group, and it's been named on multiple lists worldwide among the best of the year. Fans have been drawn by the dazzling graphics, rich colours and jaw-dropping fashion that suited the powerful beats and unforgettable chorus of the album. Watch the video below.

Tinkerbell– APRIL

Since the very first time you hear it, Tinkerbell by April is considered to be extremely addictive. Together with the chorus, the verses provide a high-tempo fiesta that makes fans want to groove and keep the track in their playlist on repeat. Tinkerbell went on to become the go-to dance song for every K-pop fan.

Obsession – EXO

Obsession by EXO is one of the boldest K-Pop songs to date. The track explores the dark side of their music and is a conversation between the inner band, Dr Jekyll, and Mr Hyde. The powerful bass supports the song while the lyrics is truly heartfelt. Watch the video below.

