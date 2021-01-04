Kanika Mann Pulls Off Red Gown & Grooves To Sidharth-Shehnaaz's 'Shona Shona'; Watch

On Monday morning, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor Kanika Mann took to her Instagram and dropped a video in which she could be seen tapping her feet on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song, Shona Shona, sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Kanika dazzled in a red body-fit thigh-slit gown. She complimented her look with dainty accessories and opted for a bold makeup look. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Tune q jhaaanka".

As soon as Kanika Mann's Instagram video was up on the internet, fans of the actor rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Looking awesome", whereas another fan penned, "You are so beautiful." Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts and awestruck emoticons.

Kanika grooves to Shona Shona

About Shona Shona full song

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's peppy number, Shona Shona released on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The track depicts the tale of a young couple who enjoy living in a colourful world. While Sidharth tries his level best to impress Shehnaaz, the latter tries her level best to ignore him. Apart from the duo, singer Tony also has several appearances in the song. Shona Shona is presented by Anshul Garg and is helmed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann. As of today, the song has surpassed 74M views online.

Meanwhile, Kanika Mann's videos on Instagram garner a lot of attention from fans. She recently posted a video and gave a glimpse of how she shot for her first scene in 2021. In her long 12-minute video, Kanika said that she had previously shared a video but, in it, she mistakenly mentioned the year 2020 and hence she had to delete that post. More so, she added that the entire team was back on the set with the same energy. Kanika gave insights into the shoot and revealed that the team of the show was prepping up for Guddan's brother Aaarav and Agastya's sister, Aarushi's wedding.

As per the recent episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Pushpa calls some guests at home and informs Arushi that Mrs Agarwal has come home with their son’s proposal. A shocked Arushi is left speechless and Aarav, who was watching the same, also had no clue about what Pushpa was up to. While the duo is all set to tie the knot, Pushpa is all set to bring a new twist to the tale.

