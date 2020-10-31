Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurrana's Appearance Together Shuts Down Breakup Rumours

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana were spotted together at the Jaipur airport on Friday, October 30. This appearance of the duo surfaced online, while break rumours of the two were doing the rounds. Now, fans of the stars are relieved to know that the couple is still growing strong.

Asim and Himanshi spotted

While walking out of the airport, Asim gave major fashion goals donning comfy black shorts which he topped with a matching t-shirt. Black sneakers paired with white socks and blue mask completed the airport look of the Afsos Karoge star. On the other hand, Himanshi Khurrana opted for bell-bottom black pants and a white flowy shirt. Carrying a handbag, she rounded off her look with a black mask and a pony hairdo. Take a look at it here:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana’s story was quite tumultuous as the duo met each other in the Bigg Boss house. While Asim fell head over heels for Himanshi, meanwhile the later was already in a 9-year-old relationship with Chow. As the duo spent more time together, romance grew between the duo. When Himanshi was evicted out of the house, Asim on national television confessed his love for her.

Viewers saw them together again during the relative special week of the show. Ever since then both the stars have remained together giving major relationship goals to their fan army. However, lately rumours of trouble in their paradise prevailed online, but now with this picture, it is clear that the celebrity couple hasn’t parted their ways.

When it comes to professional front, the duo has collaborated together for several music videos starting from Kalla Sohna Nai to Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Their last project together was Afsos Karoge. This song starring the celebrity couple was crooned by Stebin Ben and penned down by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. In the music video, viewers can see both Himanshi and Asim meeting at their college reunion. The songs take the audiences in the flashback of their college life wherein the duo was once happy and very much in love. Going back and forth in time, Afsos Karoge articulates a bittersweet love story.

