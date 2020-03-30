Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Look At What Parth, Erica And Others Are Doing During Quarantine

Now that Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the cast of the much-followed serial, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey amongst others are keeping their fans updated with their whereabouts during the quarantine. Not to miss their group video calls that speak volumes of their amicable bond. Here's how the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast has been passing time during COVID-19 lockdown.

What Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast is up to?

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan is surely enjoying some me-time as he is seen passing time by playing PS during the lockdown. In the caption, he also mentions, "Hey PS (Play Station) Be my best friend for the next 21 days". The next picture shows him gobbling some pizza during the quarantine.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Preview: Anurag is happy as Prerna wins the deal?

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is having the time of her life during the lockdown, as she enjoys editing her YouTube videos. The next picture shows the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor all cuddled up in her blanket, while she gets clicked by one of her family members. Not to miss the girl gang's fun video chat.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes and other actors of Kasautii Zindagii Kay - Changes post the 8-year leap

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover is enjoying some quality time with wife Bipasha Basu amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. He is seen sharing videos of his vigorous indoor workouts, shelling out major inspirational vibes for fans. Check them out:

Also Read | Erica Fernandes to Shweta Tiwari, a look at new and old cast of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Preview March 20,2020: Prerna to trap Anurag & Nivedita both!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.