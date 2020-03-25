Erica Fernandes And Other Actors Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay - Changes Post The 8-year Leap

Fans of Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay witnessed a new plot after Anurag killed Prerna. The show took an eight-year leap after the #AnuNePreKoKyonMaara episode. After the new plot started, there are many changes in looks of all the leading characters as they got a dramatic makeover. Take a look at how the characters have changed post the eight-year leap in the serial.

ALSO READ: 'It's A Necessity': Erica Fernandes On Shoots Being Stalled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Erica Fernandes as Prerna

Her new look amazed her fans. With fierce and sharp expressions, a new hairdo, light brown streaks and a spark of determination and revenge in her eyes, the new Prerna is on fire. The makers of the show also gave a modern touch to her clothes, changing from Anarkali suits to a formal pantsuit.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Net Worth Is Proof Talent And Hard Work Will Take You Far

Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj

The new age Mr Bajaj (played by Karan Singh Grover) is looking even much better than before. With a soft stubble and no grey hair, Mr Bajaj's appearance has undergone a change, along with his wardrobe. He can be seen in more colours now and not just shades of black and grey.

Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu

Apart from other characters, Anurag's transformation has seen major changes. From the earlier shy, coy boy to now sharp and sarcastic, Anurag Basu played by Parth Samthaan is rocking the new look and attitude. In the daily soap, he has also turned into a successful businessman and hence, his wardrobe is now filled with three-piece tuxedos and ties and not kurtas.

Aamna Sharif as Komolika

Komolika actor Aamna Sharif’s new look is quite fierce with a middle partition and slick bun. Post the eight-year leap, she has done away with her previous outfits and style and is now embracing heavy sarees. Along with this, she is also seen wearing a bindi and sindoor like a typical Basu daughter-in-law.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes And Other Female TV Actors Who Have Worked In Films

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes Is A Woman Of Many Talents And These Posts Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.