'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Preview: Anurag Is Happy As Prerna Wins The Deal?

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles is enjoying a super-success streak. While fans saw Prerna getting back after eight years to take revenge from Anurag, Mr Bajaj, on the other hand, is on-toes supporting her decisions. And now, Komolika is furious as Prerna's whereabouts are irritating her.

In the recent episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna remembered her daughter on her death anniversary. As her car halted at a signal, a balloon comes towards her window followed by a cute little girl. Prerna asks the girl about her age, to which she says- 8 years old. The duo shares a special conversation.

On the other hand, Komolika and Ronit are trying hard to develop a plan to destroy Prerna. She belittles Nivedita by not allowing her to put forth her inputs in the plan. Komolika acts over smart and thinks about the past when she betrayed Prerna and let her down. She consoles herself that soon Prerna will face bad consequences because of her.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay preview

Prerna has officially taken over Basu's land and plans a concrete plan with a developer as to what she wants to build on that land. She makes a big move to crush the dream of Basu city, by putting an end to their mall project. They sign the papers and lock down the deal. Prerna's happiness knows no bounds when she knows her step towards destroying Anurag's business is successfully done.

The twist in the tale will come to light, in the further episodes, when Anurag goes and meets the person who locks down the deal for Prerna. The officer tells Anurag that when Komolika will come to know about this deal, she will lose all her cool and do something unimaginable. Surprisingly, Anurag thanks him for giving away the deal to Prerna, and also tels him that he is grateful. Is he secretly allowing Prerna to destroy Komolika's moves?

CVs...Dont know whether to laugh or cry...on one hand U keep hailing "Strikes Back", on the other hand u show Pre can't successfully strike back without the help of the person she is striking! Expected & Welcome, though!😎😎

#KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/SdRS3YTBhL — ParthSmitten (@SphatikaMenon) March 23, 2020

