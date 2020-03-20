'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Preview March 20,2020: Prerna To Trap Anurag & Nivedita Both!

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles is enjoying a super-success streak. While we saw Prerna getting back after eight years to take revenge from Anurag, Mr Bajaj, on the other hand, is on-toes supporting her decisions. And now that the Basus are aware of Prerna's whereabouts, the latter has left no stone unturned to avenge them.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay update

Prerna informs Veena and her family that she has learned to stand on her feet. She also talks about her accomplishments in London. She somehow convinces them to come and stay with them. Veena agrees to it but on one condition, that she will do all her work, and continue with her schedules.

The twist in the tale comes when Komolika debars Nivedita from the CEO post of Basu's industries. So Prerna just got another chance to pull down Nivedita and Anurag both, at the same time. A furious Nivedita warns Prerna to not interfere in their dream project, but all in vain. Komolika tells Anurag that she will take Ronit's help and bring all these people down. Meanwhile, Mohini also gets a thunderous warning from Prerna.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 20 preview

When Komolika and Prerna come to a face-off, Komolika tells her that she will make her life hell and also warns her to get out of the house. She gives Prerna a big lecture about how everything is in her hands. In the Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 20 preview, fans get a glimpse of how the Basus, along with Anurag plan their next move.

Komolika challenges Anurag to be ready to go to dogs if he doesn't follow her instructions. And now, Nivedita vows revenge against Prerna and the latter is all set to plan a new trap that targets Anurag and Nivedita both. As per the previous episode, Anurag is hands-on ready to witness Prerna's hatred.

