Katy Perry Releases New Album; Says 'delivering A Baby & Record In The Same Week'

American singer Katy Perry has given her fans another reason to rejoice. Katy recently broke the news about giving birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Love Bloom, with fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom. And now the singer has announced her new arrival, i.e. the release of her sixth studio album titled Smile, which released on Friday.

Just before the release of her new album, Katy shared a tweet revealing that she delivered a baby and also released her new album in the same week. She wrote, “delivering a baby and a record in the same week, don't mess with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile” (sic). Take a look at her tweet below.

Fans and netizens went all out to comment all things nice. Some of the netizens were rejoicing as they were very excited about it, while some also told Katy to take necessary precautions and not to exert herself. One of the users wrote, “We love you so much and congratulations”, while another one wrote, “you’re a legend”. Take a look at a few more comments below:

EXACTLY OMG YOUR POWER — ð­ð¡ðžð«ðž ð¢ð­ ð¢ð¬, ð ðžð¦ðš | ð§ðšð«ðšð§ð£ð¨ ðŸ’™ (@minagecore) August 27, 2020

QUEEN OF DELIVERING A BABY & A ALBUM IN THE SAMW WEEK — there it is, rhett ðŸŽª (@perryxrexha) August 27, 2020

THE POWER



KATY PERRY IS COMING pic.twitter.com/jKq0DU8jby — Portal Daisy Dove Bloom (@eduheyx) August 27, 2020

Recently, Katy shared a quirky picture that depicts a mother handing over the baby to the husband as she crosses the mountain. The singer also went on to write a note on how she’s all geared and is handing over Daisy to Orlando as she is all set to release her new album. She wrote, “me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child #SMILEISCOMING lezzgo” (sic). Take a look at the post below:

Also read | As Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Baby, Here's A Complete Timeline Of Their Love

About Katy and Orlando's baby

On August 27, Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child and named her Daisy. In a statement to UNICEF, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry said they were floating with love and excited about their daughter's 'safe and stable' arrival. However, the couple noted that even though they are celebrating the arrival of their daughter at the moment, they do recognise that 'not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as they are'. Speaking of the same, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom said that due to a shortage of healthcare staff around the world, 'every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or a child has died' from preventable causes. Katy also went on to share the picture of her daughter revealing her little hands.

Also read | Katy Perry's Latest Album 'Smile' Peaks With 'Never Really Over' & Falls From Grace Later

About the song

The album is named Smile and it released on August 28 via social media channels. The regular version of Smile consists of 12 tracks, while its fan version will include a total of 16 tracks. Her sixth studio album has been released in three years since her last album, Witness, was released in 2017. Katy's 2019 standalone singles Never Really Done and Harley's in Hawaii will also be part of Smile.

Also read | Is Katy Perry Planning To Name Her Baby Girl After Upcoming Album 'Smile'?

Also read | Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Welcome Baby Girl, Say They're 'floating With Love & Wonder'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.